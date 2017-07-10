Johanna Konta targeting semi-final place in Centre Court match

Johanna Konta will continue her bid to become the first British woman to win Wimbledon in 40 years as she plays in the quarter-finals.

The British tennis star will play third on Centre Court after she sailed through the fourth round on Monday.

If Konta beats world number two Simona Halep on Tuesday, she will be the first British woman to make it to the semi-finals since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Wade was also the last British woman to lift the Wimbledon trophy in 1977.

Novak Djokovic will be first up on Centre Court, taking on Frenchman Adrian Mannarino after an overnight delay.

The fourth round match was due to be played on Court One on Monday, but Gilles Muller's marathon five-set victory over Rafael Nadal meant only two matches could be played.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said the decision not to switch the match to Centre Court was taken on safety grounds.

Centre Court was free from 6.50pm when Roger Federer triumphed over Grigor Dimitrov.

The AELTC said in a statement: "The safety and security of all visitors to the championships is of paramount importance. The preference was to play the Djokovic v Mannarino match as scheduled on Number One Court.

"When that was no longer an option, it was determined the match could not be moved to Centre Court due to the number of spectators remaining in the grounds."

Home fans will also be able to cheer on Briton Jamie Murray, who is scheduled to play in the third round of the mixed doubles with Swiss player Martina Hingis.

The pair will take on Czech duo Roman Jebavy and Lucie Hradecka first on Court Two.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams is also in action, playing French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko second on Centre Court.

But play at SW19 could be disrupted by rain, the Met Office warned.

Outbreaks of showers are expected throughout the afternoon before "more persistent and heavier rain" moves in from around 5pm.

Temperatures at the tournament will be much cooler, with highs of 20C (68F).

Konta and Andy Murray fuelled hopes for a double win on Monday as they reached the quarter-finals, marking the first time a British man and woman have made it to the last eight in 44 years.

Murray shook his fist in the air after beating Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6 6-4 6-4 in two hours, 21 minutes on Centre Court.

Earlier, Konta fell to the ground and put her head in her hands after winning her fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia 7-6 4-6 6-4.