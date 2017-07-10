Call to remove whip from Tory MP who 'used n-word' in Brexit remarks

The Conservatives have been urged to cut ties with one of the party's Brexit-backing MPs after a recording emerged of her apparently describing the prospect of leaving the European Union with no deal as "the real n***** in the woodpile".

Anne Marie Morris is heard in the audio clip, obtained by the Huffington Post, saying: "And then we get to the real n***** in the woodpile which is in two years what happens if there is no deal?"

According to the website she made the remark while discussing what financial services deal Britain could strike with the EU after Brexit.

Reacting, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas urged the Tories to remove the whip from Ms Morris, tweeting: " Appalling. Should have the whip removed immediately.

"No place in our politics for racism, full stop."

According to the website, Ms Morris made the remarks at a meeting of Eurosceptics at the East India Club in St James Square in central London, which was organised by the Politeia group.