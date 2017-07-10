Around 255 people escaped Grenfell Tower blaze, according to police

Around 255 survivors escaped the Grenfell Tower blaze, police have revealed.

Giving an update on the inquiry, Scotland Yard said officers still believe that around 80 people are dead or missing.

Thirty two victims have been positively identified, with 55 post-mortem examinations having taken place.

Detectives say that due to the damage caused by the fire, some bodies may never be identified .

According to investigating officers speaking at the briefing on Monday, the Grenfell Tower investigation is the biggest the Metropolitan Police has conducted outside of counter-terrorism operations.

Investigations have revealed that 350 people should have been in the Kensington tower on the night June 14.

But police believe that 14 residents were not in the building.

Tenants illegally subletting flats in Grenfell Tower have been urged to come forward to allow emergency services to establish the true death toll from the blaze.

The Government has said no-one from the block would face charges for illegally renting out their flats.

It is feared the scale of the tragedy has not been captured by official figures due to many residents living in the building off the books.

The Home Office has already said it would not conduct immigration checks on survivors and those coming forward to with information.

Officers have spoken to residents from 106 of the 129 flats in Grenfell Tower and have not been able to speak to anyone from the remaining 23.