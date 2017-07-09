Condition causing chronic pain may be linked to brain processing visual data

A rare condition that causes chronic pain may have a surprising link to the way the brain processes visual information, research suggests.

The discovery could open up new avenues of treatment for the poorly understood problem, known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

Around 16,000 people in the UK suffer from the condition that causes burning, stabbing, stinging or throbbing pain in arms or legs.

Everyday sensations such as a breeze blowing over the skin can feel very painful, and CRPS can also lead to movement difficulties.

The new British research was carried out by scientists investigating reports that CRPS sufferers often lose track of the position of their painful limbs.

The team tested how quickly people with the condition processed visual information from the side nearer to the affected limb compared with the other side.

Patients were shown two flashes of light from laser pointers on the left and right side of a board placed in front of them, and had to say which appeared first.

The results, published in the journal Brain, showed that they processed visual information from the light flash nearest the origin of their pain more slowly.

Lead author Dr Janet Bultitude, from the University of Bath's Centre for Pain Research, said: "People with CRPS are usually in constant pain that they can't ignore.

"Yet paradoxically they often report that they are not sure where their painful limb is unless they look at it directly, and that movements are not automatic - they have to 'tell' their limb to move.

"The odd sensations they experience suggest there could be a change in mechanisms that normally allow us to process information at different locations in the space around us.

"Our results show that people with CRPS are slower to process visual information that comes from the side of their environment where their painful limb is normally located.

"Since we used a test of vision, the slower processing can't be because of changes in the limb itself, but must be due to the way the brain processes information.

"We're excited that these results can help propel us forward to developing new treatments for those affected by the condition."

CRPS usually follows limb damage from injury or surgery, but the pain experienced is disproportionate and may last far longer than expected. In one in 10 cases there is no obvious trigger.

While most sufferers recover within a year, some endure their symptoms for many weeks, months or even years.