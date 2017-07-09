Charlie Gard's parents vow to fight on for terminally ill baby's treatment

The parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard have vowed to keep fighting for him to receive treatment.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard spoke near Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) on Sunday afternoon.

The 11-month-old's parents have been in a protracted legal battle with hospital doctors, who said the experimental treatment the couple have argued Charlie should receive abroad will not help.

Calling for her son to be be given the medication, Ms Yates told reporters: "He's our son, he's our flesh and blood. We feel that it should be our right as parents to decide to give him a chance at life."

She added: "There is nothing to lose, he deserves a chance."