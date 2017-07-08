Wimbledon favourite Roger Federer continues quest for eighth title

Favourite to win the Wimbledon crown Roger Federer continues his quest to be the last man standing on Saturday as he plays third on Centre Court.

The seven-time champion at SW19 will play German 27th seed Mischa Zverev.

The match will be preceded by Serbian Novak Djokovic, who will play Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

Also in action are British brother and sister Liam and Naomi Broady, who are playing in the mixed doubles last on Court 18.

Fellow Briton Jamie Murray is also scheduled to play in the mixed doubles, where he is coupled with Swiss player Martina Hingis.

British pairing Jay Clarke and Marcus Willis are down to play in the men's doubles, though their match has not yet been arranged.