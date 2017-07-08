May refuses to be drawn on date for Trump visit

Theresa May refused to be drawn on a date for Donald Trump's visit to the UK following her meeting with the US president.

The Prime Minister said the Mr Trump was "very keen" to come to London as she answered reporters' questions after her address at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Mrs May invited the billionaire on a state visit to the UK shortly after he took office in January, but speculation that it may have been put on hold was fuelled by its absence from last month's Queen's Speech.

Reports suggested Mr Trump wants it delayed until it can take place without protests.

Asked when Mr Trump might visit, Mrs May said: "We don't have a date yet, we are still working on a date for when he will be making that visit."

Pressed on whether the visit would be this year and whether she would still be running the country, she replied: "I'm looking forward to welcoming President Trump when he comes to the United Kingdom. We are working on what a suitable date will be for such a visit.

"He said, he made it very clear at the beginning of our bilateral that he was very keen to come to London and he's keen to continue building on what, as you say, has over the years been a special relationship.

"But I believe there are many areas including the trade area we've just talked about, where we can build on that relationship to our mutual benefit for the future."

It had been reported Mr Trump could make a surprise stop at one of his golf courses in Scotland as he toured Europe to visit Poland and France and attend the G20, but the White House said there were no plans to do so.