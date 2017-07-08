Children get henna bee tattoos after debate about Manchester Arena bombing

Schoolchildren had henna tattoos of the symbol of Manchester after a town hall debate by youngsters about the Arena terror attack and the meaning of community.

Youngsters from local schools in Manchester were given the treat after thousands of adults were tattooed with a bee, the symbol of the city, to show solidarity.

Views from children about the suicide attack at Manchester Arena that left 22 dead and scores injured, and how the city will recover from the May 22 outrage, will be fed back to Town Hall bosses by council leader Sir Richard Leese.

Maurissa Rainford, 11, said: "There are lots of different cultures here and after it (a terror attack) people might not show the same respect, which I don't think is right.

"But the impact on the community here is that even though people may have been scared, people are coming back together again."

The children, from St Mary's C of E Primary in Moss Side, Haveley Hey in Wythenshawe and The Willows Primary, also in Wythenshawe, are all taking part in a programme learning about the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

Jenny McGarry, head teacher at St. Mary's said: "Our children come from diverse backgrounds and they know the value of respecting one another.

"That's why it was so important for them to share that message today."

Sir Richard said: "I'm incredibly proud - and humbled - by the loyalty and generosity of spirit shown by these youngsters.

"I have listened to everything they said and will feed it back to the special full council meeting on Wednesday."