Charles undertakes annual summer tour of Wales including visit to Royal Mint

The Prince of Wales will tour an organic yogurt factory, as well as visit the Royal Mint and a former Cistercian monastery when he visits Wales this week.

Charles is staging his annual summer tour of Wales beginning on Sunday and will undertake 14 engagements during the week.

On Sunday, he will unveil a new stained glass window at Myddfai community hall in Myddfai, which is close to the Prince's Llwynywermod residence in Carmarthenshire.

The following day, the Prince will attend a conference organised by the Sustainable Food Trust and inspired by his book Harmony: A New Way Of Looking At Our World.

Charles will also tour yogurt producer Rachel's Organic and officially open the firm's new extension before visiting the historic Strata Florida monastery.

The day will end with His Royal Highness hosting a music and drama evening at his Welsh home, featuring performances by Michael Sheen and Owen Teale.

On Tuesday, the Prince will visit the Regimental Museum of The Royal Welsh, meeting children learning about the regiment's history and families who have donated letters to the museum's Never Forget Your Welsh Heroes campaign.

Charles also will visit Llancaiach Fawr Manor, touring the house and gardens and meeting staff, gardeners and volunteers.

Later, the Prince of Wales will see the Royal Mint's Visitor Centre, meeting staff, children and striking a commemorative coin.

Charles will visit North Wales on Friday, officially opening the new HQ of telecoms firm Moneypenny in Wrexham.

Later, the Prince will tour a family-run dairy and visit RAF Valley and meeting cadets, pilots and engineers.

Charles will finish the week with an engagement at the restored Plas Cadnant Hidden Gardens on the Isle of Anglesey.