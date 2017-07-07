Failure of talks on ending Cyprus division 'enormously disappointing'

The failure of talks aimed at reunifying Cyprus is "enormously disappointing", the Government has said.

The comments came after top level UN-sponsored negotiations in Switzerland ended without agreement on how to resolve the 43-year long separation of the island.

A Government spokesman said: "We are enormously disappointed at the failure to reach a conclusion to the Cyprus talks.

"The UK continues to be a strong supporter of settlement. Now is a time for calm reflection and consideration of next steps. Our commitment to a deal remains unwavering."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres left the door open for future talks to try to end the "dramatically long-lasting" dispute.

He said: "Unfortunately ... an agreement was not possible and the conference was closed without the possibility to bring a solution to this dramatically long-lasting problem.

"I want to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to the leaders of the two communities and to wish the best to all Cypriots north and south.

"The conference is closed. That doesn't mean that other initiatives cannot be developed to address the Cyprus problem."

Britain took part in the talks as a "guarantor" along with Greece and Turkey.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the talks failed due to Greek and Greek Cypriot insistence that Ankara should pull out all of its troops from the island as part of a proposed federal arrangement.