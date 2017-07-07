Blow for parents as judge rules life support to brain-damaged baby can stop

Doctors have been given permission to stop providing life-support treatment to a brain-damaged baby, against the wishes of his parents.

A judge has ruled that medics should provide only palliative care to the three-month-old boy.

Mr Justice Baker had analysed evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of High Court in London.

He said no-one involved could be identified, but added that restrictions might be relaxed later.

Hospital bosses had asked the judge to consider whether life-support treatment should continue.

The judge had considered the case on Thursday and announced his decision on Friday. He had been to visit the little boy at the hospital where he is being cared for.

Mr Justice Baker heard that the baby had been taken to hospital in May when doctors had found brain damage.

He said the boy's parents were from Africa.

The judge heard that doctors thought the little boy had been shaken.

He was told that the baby's mother had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on police bail pending further inquiries.