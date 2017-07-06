Kyle Edmund bids to join four other Britons in Wimbledon third round

Kyle Edmund will be hoping to make it a full house of Britons through to the third round of Wimbledon as he opens play on Centre Court at 1pm today.

On Wednesday, Andy Murray, Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene set a 21st century record for the most Britons through to the round of 32.

The last time four British players made it that far was in 1997.

Edmund will play France's Gael Monfils first on Centre Court, with favourite to win the Wimbledon crown Roger Federer up third against Dusan Lajovic.

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are also in action on the fourth day of play.

They will play their first match of this year's tournament second on Court Five.

Spectators on Number One Court will be able to see Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who plays first at 1pm, and the German world number one Angelique Kerber who is up third.

There are two all British doubles matches scheduled for Thursday.

Harriet Dart and Katy Dunne will play Naomi Broady and Heather Watson on Court Seven, whilst Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski play Brydan Klein and Joe Salisbury on Court 17.

The Met Office predicts a cloudy day with highs of 26C (79F).