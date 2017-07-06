Harry to visit children's hospital and Haribo factory during Leeds visit

Prince Harry is beginning a two-day visit to the Leeds area which will begin with an event aimed at addressing the mental well-being of young people, include a visit to the home of a five-year-old boy and end with a tour of a sweet factory.

Harry will begin his time in Yorkshire at the Leeds Leads: Encouraging Happy Young Minds event. This is a charity fair and panel discussion aimed at highlighting the issues that affect the mental well-being of young people in the city and how organisations can support future generations.

The Prince has spoken candidly about his own mental health battles in recent months and, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, worked to highlight the issue.

Hosted by the Leeds Community Foundation (LCF), the event will bring together a range of mental health projects and celebrate the work they are delivering.

Harry will then move across the city to the Headingley Carnegie Stadium, home of the Leeds Rhinos, for the Sky Try Rugby League Festival.

The festival is part of a drive to get 700,000 children playing rugby league and the prince will see eight and nine-year-olds from seven local primary schools in Leeds take part in seven-a-side touch rugby league games.

On Friday, the prince will make two visits in support of WellChild, a charity that works with children suffering from serious illnesses or life-altering conditions.

His first call will be at the family home of a five year old boy, in Leeds, who will receive a garden makeover from WellChild's Helping Hands programme.

This will be the charity's 300th project and will see a group of volunteers transform the little boy's garden into an outside space he can access safely and enjoy with his siblings. Harry will meet the family and the Helping Hands volunteers as the project takes shape.

The Prince will then move to the Leeds Children's Hospital, where he will meet WellChild Nurse Helen Tooby.

WellChild nurses provide the specialist care and support required to help families get their children home from hospital as quickly as possible. Harry will also meet a group of the children and families who have been helped by Ms Tooby on their journey from hospital to home.

Harry will finish his programme with a visit to the new Haribo sweet factory in Castleford, which employs more than 700 people.