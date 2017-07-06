A fire and rescue response to another 7/7-style terrorist attack in London could be a lot less effective than it was 12 years ago because of "sustained cuts" to the service, a union is warning.

The Fire Brigades Union said four fire stations have closed, nine fire engines lost and 1,000 firefighter jobs gone in the capital since the Tube and bus attacks.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: "It is very concerning to see how resources have been cut since 7/7, and how this could impact on a repeat attack now.

"More than 200 firefighters were deployed to rescue those caught up in these dreadful attacks, coming from fire stations closest to the attacks, four of which have since been shut down due to funding cuts.

"These closures, combined with huge job losses and nine fire engines being taken off the run, mean there can be no guarantees that the effective, timely response of fire crews back then would be repeated 12 years later.

"Given that terrorist attacks are showing no signs of abating - the reverse is sadly true in fact - the FBU is extremely worried on behalf of its members and the public.

"These crucial, life-saving resources need to be put back into the London Fire Brigade so that the public can feel safe again and that London firefighters can be confident that they could carry out effective, timely rescues."