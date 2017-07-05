Theresa May faces new plea to establish contaminated blood inquiry

Theresa May has said health ministers "will look at any new evidence that is brought forward" over the contaminated blood scandal as she faced calls to establish a public inquiry.

The Prime Minister also defended the Government's record on the scandal, in which haemophiliacs and others were infected with hepatitis C and HIV from blood products during the 1970s and 1980s.

This week the Daily Mail published fresh allegations about what officials knew about the issue, while Manchester mayor Andy Burnham pushed for a public inquiry into the scandal in his last act in Parliament as an MP.

Labour former minister Diana Johnson pressed Mrs May on the issue at Prime Minister's Questions.

Mrs May said: "She raises an important issue and I know that the thoughts of members of the House will be with all of those who have been affected by this terrible tragedy, in relation to contaminated blood.

"Serious allegations have been made and I would say, obviously, information that has been brought forward to the House will be looked at by ministers in the Department of Health.

"But if any member has any further information or evidence that they believe will be important, that should go to ministers so that they can properly investigate it.

"We are providing more compensation than any previous Government and committed £125 million of extra funding of those affected for the contaminated blood tragedy last July.

"But the Department of Health will look at any new evidence that is brought forward."

Health ministers have previously resisted calls for a fresh inquiry into contaminated blood, which has already been subject to two official reviews.

Ms Johnson had said: "Mr Speaker, 2,400 people have died as a result of the NHS contaminated blood scandal, more than Hillsborough and all the other disasters over the previous few decades put together.

"With the compelling evidence that (Mr Burnham) presented to Parliament on April 25, of a criminal cover up of an industrial scale, will the Prime Minister now do the right thing and order a public inquiry for the whole of the United Kingdom?"