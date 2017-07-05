Normandy veteran who lost medals at service station to receive replacements

A blind veteran is to receive a set of replacement Second World War medals after his original ones went missing at a motorway service station.

Alfred Barlow, 96, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, was returning home from a pilgrimage to Normandy, France, where he fought on the beaches more than 70 years ago, when the medals were lost last month.

His wife and grandson carer noticed his medals were missing after he visited the gents toilet at Norton Canes services, near Walsall, on the M6 Toll on Thursday June 8.

Crimestoppers has offered £5,000 for information that leads to the recovery of all four medals and the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

The reward is in addition to a £1,000 offer made by actor Hugh Grant to reunite Mr Barlow with the 1939-1945 Star, the France & Germany Star, the 1939-1945 War Medal and the Palestine Medal.

Mr Barlow served with 3rd Reconnaissance (Recce) Regiment, 3rd Division, and landed on Sword Beach at 10am on D-Day, June 6 1944.

He started receiving support from Blind Veterans UK after losing his sight through macular degeneration and glaucoma much later in life.

A ceremony will take place on Wednesday at the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show.

Anyone with information on the lost medals is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or the Blind Veterans UK hotline on 0800 389 7979.