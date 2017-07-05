Bowel cancer patients with other illness could wait longer for diagnosis

There could be a delay in diagnosing a patient with bowel cancer if they already suffer from a long-term illness, a new study suggests.

People could wait an extra 26 days to discover if they have the condition should they already have conditions such as heart disease and depression.

Figures suggest around 70% of people have at least one of these potentially serious long-term health conditions at the time they are diagnosed with cancer.

The researchers at the University of Exeter analysed clinical data from more than 4,500 patients across the UK who were later diagnosed with bowel cancer.

They looked at whether pre-existing illness affected the time it took them to get a cancer diagnosis, making it one of the first studies to investigate this.

They found that if you have a single serious illness or mental health issue unrelated to cancer, such as depression or heart disease, your bowel cancer is diagnosed on average 10 days later than usual, a 13% increase from the usual time taken for a diagnosis.

This could go up to more than one month when patients had multiple illnesses. These illnesses may take up a lot of time in visits to the GP and leave not enough time available to investigate symptoms or signs linked to cancer.

A bowel cancer sign or symptom which can be explained by a pre-existing condition, such as stomach pains, delayed cancer diagnosis by nine days on average, a 12% increase from the usual time taken for a diagnosis.

These cancer signs and symptom can be explained by the additional illness that the patient has so doctors are "led astray", making it more difficult to arrive at a cancer diagnosis.

They also found that if you have inflammatory bowel disease, it can delay a bowel cancer diagnosis by 26 days.

Study co-author Professor Jose Valderas said: "When you're trying to diagnose cancer, other illnesses can be a distraction either because they also require attention or because they can mask what would otherwise be flagged as a possible sign of cancer.

"It's vital that doctors realise that existing illnesses make a diagnosis of cancer more difficult and stay alert to recognize signs and symptoms of cancer as such.

"It's also important that patients flag symptoms with their doctor as early as possible, whether it's unexplained weight loss or changes to your bowel habits."

Professor Willie Hamilton, a study co-author, said: "A 10-day delay may not sound much, but it may be the difference between a well-planned admission and an emergency admission with a complication.

"This really matters, as the complications may kill."

The study, Comorbid conditions delay diagnosis of colorectal cancer: a cohort study using electronic primary care records, is published in the British Journal of Cancer.