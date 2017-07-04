National centre leading fight against FGM at risk of closure

The national centre which has been tasked with wiping out the barbaric practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) is in jeopardy, it has been claimed.

The National FGM Centre, which is run by the children's charity Barnardo's and the Local Government Association, aspires to prevent the practice by working with girls and their families, raising awareness in schools and communities and training professionals such as social workers and teachers to spot girls at risk of FGM and know how to report it.

But f unding for the centre is due to end on July 21.

Meanwhile, new figures have shown that in the past year, NHS professionals in England have reported 9,179 attendances where FGM was identified or a procedure for FGM was undertaken. Of these, 5,391 were newly recorded cases.

Of the newly recorded cases, 112 involved women and girls who were born in the UK.

The NHS Digital figures, covering the period from April last year to March this year, show that in 57 cases, the practice had been undertaken in the UK.

The most common time when FGM was undertaken was between the ages of five and nine, accounting for 44% of the total number of cases where the age at the time of being cut was known.

National FGM Centre director Michelle Lee-Izu said: "Whilst we are making progress in tackling FGM, today's figures show it is still being practised in communities across England.

"The centre's remit is to help eradicate FGM for girls and women living in England by 2030, but this will not happen if it closes down just two years after being set up by the Government.

"The Government has said it is committed to ending FGM and more funding needs to be found so the centre's work can continue."

Janet Fyle, professional policy advisor at the Royal College of Midwives, added: "We are still seeing far too many cases of FGM and one case of FGM is still one case too many.

"Whilst these statistics are very useful, they become meaningless if we are not providing the services these women need. Too often, we are seeing services being closed, which means that many survivors of FGM cannot get the support they need.

"I remain concerned about the lack of access to community-based FGM services, especially for non-pregnant women, many of whom may not necessarily access services within hospitals.

"The Government must also renew its focus in this area given the number of girls at risk of FGM in England, and all of us involved in ending FGM must not slacken our efforts."

An NSPCC spokesman said: "Once more, these figures highlight that FGM continues to affect thousands of girls and women living in communities across England.

"FGM is child abuse. Despite being illegal for over 30 years, too many people are still being subjected to it and it is right that health services have started to properly record evidence of this horrendous practice.

"The NSPCC Helpline is contacted more than once a day by people worried about girls who may have suffered, or are at risk of, FGM. It takes courage to report concerns as many feel ashamed or worry they will betray friends and family. But we need to end the silence that surrounds FGM to better protect children."