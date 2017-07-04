Mercury rising again with highs of 30C set to bring thundery showers

Warm weather is set to return as meteorologists predict Wednesday and Friday will both be scorchers, with highs of 30C (86F) expected for parts of England and Wales

However, they warn there will also be thundery showers on Thursday.

Mark Wilson, a meteorologist from the Met Office, said: "It's going to be pretty warm across the south. We could see highs of 28C (82.4F) by Wednesday."

And the "bulk of central and southern England and all of Wales" are due to get hotter before the end of the working week.

But the heat will not last long, as the same areas could be in for thundery showers on Thursday, before temperatures cool into the weekend.

However, Friday also has the potential to be another hot day, and temperatures could reach highs of 30C in the south-east.

But it is not technically a heatwave in the eyes of the Met Office, as the high temperatures will not last long.

This sudden temperature rise is due to hot weather in Europe and high pressure in the UK.

Mr Wilson said the increase was down to "high pressure dragging in some of the warm air from the continent".