Jeremy Hunt photo appears to warn 'people fleeing the UK' after hard Brexit

Jeremy Hunt appeared to drop warnings that a hard Brexit means "people fleeing the UK" after the phrase was photographed in his Commons briefing notes.

The Health Secretary was pictured in Downing Street holding a document which included a response to a forthcoming Commons question from Liberal Democrat former minister Alistair Carmichael about the NHS post-Brexit workforce.

Mr Hunt repeated the first section about the desire to give the 150,000 EU nationals working in the NHS the opportunity to continue doing their "brilliant job".

But the next section photographed said a "Hard Brexit means people fleeing the UK" and criticised the Lib Dem approach to Brexit.

Mr Hunt did not mention this as he replied to M r Carmichael's follow-up question, which asked if the devolved administrations and recruitment sector will be involved in developing plans .

The Cabinet minister outlined the number of doctors and nurses from the EU who work in the NHS before insisting there is a need for every party to "reassure" them about their "bright and vital future" in the health service.

He attempted to paint a rosier picture in response to a later question by giving the figures for the number of EU doctors and nurses who joined the NHS after the EU referendum.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hunt said: "The 150,000 EU nationals working in our health and care services do a brilliant job and we want them to continue doing it.

"I am in regular talks with Cabinet colleagues to inform both domestic workforce plans and the Government's negotiations with the EU."

Mr Carmichael, the Lib Dem home affairs spokesman, thanked Mr Hunt for the answer and added: "You will be aware that actually represents something in excess of 5% of the total workforce within the NHS.

"This is something that is going to have to be addressed, engaging with the recruitment sector, the employment sector and indeed the devolved administrations.

"Is that the way the minister will handle this?"

Mr Hunt replied: "We absolutely will be taking a UK-wide approach.

"The actual numbers are slightly higher than the numbers you talk about for England, where about 9% of doctors are EU nationals and about 19% of nurses are EU nationals.

"But we are still seeing doctors and nurses coming to the UK and we need to do everything on all sides of this House to reassure them that we see them as having a bright and vital future in the NHS."

Labour MP Heidi Alexander, a former shadow health secretary, said: "The truth is EU staff no longer want to come here.

"Doctors and nurses are leaving in their droves and thanks to the abolition of the NHS bursary, our nurses of tomorrow are going to have to pay to train."

She said Mr Hunt needs to understand the "staffing crisis hasn't materialised out of thin air", but is directly attributable to his actions and those of Conservative-led governments since 2010.

Mr Hunt replied: "You may have noticed a little thing called Brexit that happened last year, which is actually the cause of understandable concern.

"But if you look at the facts, how many doctors came from the EU to the NHS in the year ending this March, in other words post-Brexit - 2,200 - a nd how many nurses... 4,000 nurses joined the NHS from the EU in the year ending March."

Mr Hunt also reiterated the need for more British doctors and nurses, t elling MPs: "There is no intention to restrict access for vital professions, such as the clinical professions in the NHS, post-Brexit.

"We've said many times we'll have a pragmatic immigration policy.

"But the long-term solution is not to depend on being able to import doctors and nurses from anywhere because the World Health Organisation says there is a worldwide shortage of about two million clinical professionals - because we're not the only people facing the challenge of an ageing population."

Labour former health minister Ben Bradshaw branded the "extreme hard Brexit" being pursued by the Prime Minister as "d isastrous for our NHS".

He said: "Dermatology is one of those specialisms which is particularly dependent on doctors from other EU countries and isn't it becoming clearer by the day whether on the staffing crisis in the NHS, or the threat to our pharmaceutical industry highlighted by the Health Secretary in his letter today, that the extreme hard Brexit being pursued by the Prime Minister is disastrous for our NHS.

"So what is he and the Secretary of State doing to pull the Prime Minister back from this damaging course."

Health minister Philip Dunne replied: "I can't tell him precisely how many of the excellent dermatologists come from the EU. What I can tell him is that since the referendum, 562 non-UK EU doctors have come to work in the NHS."

Mr Hunt later tweeted: "For avoidance of doubt I have never been advised or believed Brexit means people 'fleeing UK'.

"I was anticipating a question along those lines from MPs at health orals which is why the phrase appears in my briefing note.

"The below is evidence people are coming to UK post-Brexit vote - 2,200 doctors and 4,000 nurses arriving from EU in year to March 17."