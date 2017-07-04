IVF embryos with abnormal cells can still produce healthy babies, study finds

IVF embryos with defective chromosomes stand a reasonable chance of "self-correcting" and delivering healthy babies, research has shown.

An Italian study found that even when more than half the cells were abnormal, they produced a live birth rate of 16.7%.

But the research also showed that embryos with a lower level of abnormality resulted in a much higher birth rate of 39.5%.

The study of 73 women helps resolve the controversial issue of when to transfer embryos created by In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) to the womb and when to discard them.

Until recently, almost all "mosaic" embryos containing a mixture of chromosomally normal and abnormal cells were discarded.

That view changed after a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2015 described six healthy babies born to 18 women, none of whom had completely normal "euploid" embryos.

The new research shows that mosaic embryos fall between two stools in terms of their ability to implant and develop.

Lead author Dr Francesco Fiorentino, from the Genoma laboratory in Rome, said: "Euploid embryos have a higher implantation potential than mosaic embr yos, and because of this, we suggest that mosaic embryos should only be transferred in women with no euploid embryos available.

"The transfer of euploid embryos, when available, results in higher implantation rates and a lower risk of miscarriage, and represents the preferred option for IVF patients."

In the study, women with mosaic embryos containing a high proportion of defective cells had a miscarriage rate of 10%. This compared with a rate of 7% for those whose embryos were less abnormal.

The findings were presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (Eshre) annual meeting in Geneva.