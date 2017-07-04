Health Secretary swerves Labour call for 'fair pay rise' commitment to NHS staff

Jeremy Hunt has swerved Labour demands to commit to giving a "fair pay rise" to NHS workers.

The Health Secretary chose to focus on the Government's spending plans when challenged in the Commons about lifting the pay cap.

He added he did not back a Labour amendment to the Queen's Speech which called for an end to the 1% limit on public sector pay rises as the Opposition does not have the "faintest idea" of how to fund the policy.

Speaking in the Commons, s hadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said: "The number of nurses has fallen for the first time in a decade. It's why we need fair pay now.

"So I read in the newspapers that the Health Secretary now supports the Labour Party policy of scrapping the cap though he didn't vote with us last week.

"Given he supports our policy, when he sets the remit for the NHS pay review body soon, will he tell them to scrap the cap and will he publish his instructions before the summer recess?"

Mr Hunt replied: "I didn't vote for his amendment because as usual Labour told us a lot about how they want to spend money without having the faintest idea of where it was coming from.

"I think he's ignoring an elephant in the room, which is that if we'd followed the spending plans he campaigned for in 2015, the NHS would have £2.6 billion less this year - that's the equivalent of 85,000 fewer nurses."

Mr Ashworth countered by saying he wanted to talk about the spending plans of 2017, saying: "Where (Mr Hunt) can find a billion for Northern Ireland but nothing for nurses in England.

"Would it not be fairer to not go ahead with further cuts to corporation tax and put that money in to giving our doctors and nurses a fair pay rise?"

Mr Hunt replied: "Let me tell him what extra money is going in to the NHS. Three years ago £1.8 billion, not asked for by Labour, t wo years ago £3.8 billion, that's nearly a billion more than Labour were promising, a nd this year £1.3 billion.

"That is a lot of extra money - and why is it going in? Because under this Government we've created nearly three million jobs - that strong economy is funding an improving NHS."