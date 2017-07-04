Government to publish anti-smoking strategy within weeks

Delayed plans for a new anti-smoking strategy will be published within weeks, Health minister Steve Brine has said.

Mr Brine told MPs the promised action plan to cut smoking rates in England, which was due in 2015, would now be be published "before summer recess" at the end of July.

Laws banning smoking in enclosed public places in England came into effect on July 1 2007, following Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, leading to 1.9 million fewer smokers in Britain compared to when the ban was introduced, according to Cancer Research UK.

However more than 1,000 doctors and healthcare workers have warned that anti-smoking efforts could lose momentum if the plan was not published urgently in an open letter to Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt, which was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) in January.

Shadow public health minister Sharon Hodgson pressed the minister on the issue during health questions in the Commons, saying: "Last week marked the 10th anniversary of the smoking ban across the UK.

"Sadly this celebration was dampened by the fact that we have yet to see the Government's new tobacco control plan, as we've heard, which was promised back in December 2015.

"Now the previous two health ministers that I've shadowed repeatedly said we would see it shortly but failed to set out an updated strategy to work towards a smoke-free society. "

Mr Brine replied: "I have been through the plan.

"I t is me that has to stand up to defend it and I want to make sure that it is right and I want to be sure that I am happy with it as well as everybody else in Government.

"My intention is it will be published before summer recess."