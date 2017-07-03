Health watchdog urges more 'super paramedics' training to ease pressure on A&Es

Ambulance trusts should train up more "super paramedics" to relieve the pressure on A&E departments, a watchdog has said.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) called for more advanced paramedic practitioners (APPs) on the front line to deal with patients with a range of conditions, including falls and those who are seriously unwell.

APPs have extra skills, such as delivering enhanced pain relief medication and assessing if wounds need stitches.

Some also prescribe a range of drugs and liaise with GPs, physiotherapists and social services.

The aim is for them "see and treat" people at the scene or sometimes deal with patients over the phone - known as "hear and treat".

According to Nice, the presence of APPs can cut hospital admissions by 13% compared with care from standard paramedics.

Figures from the National Audit Office from 2010 suggest that some ambulance trusts have as many as 10% of their paramedics as APPs, dropping to 2% in other areas.

Professor Julian Bion, consultant in intensive care medicine at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and chairman of the Nice guideline committee, said: "We are all too aware of the funding and resource limitations our NHS is facing.

"It is essential we spend what money we have wisely, investing in areas where we'll see a real improvement in care for everyone.

"Increasing the number of advanced paramedics we have working across the country is one way we can achieve this.

"Their skills and expertise can help to ease pressure on emergency departments and ensure patients are cared for in the most appropriate location."

According to NHS England, fewer than 5% of patients receiving urgent or emergency care have a life-threatening illness or injury.

As a result, it is thought a significant number could be treated without taking them to A&E.

According to Nice, it costs, on average, an extra £24,250 to train an advanced paramedic compared with the standard qualifications.

Previous calculations have estimated each APP saves the NHS £62,000 to £72,000 a year by reducing admissions to A&E.