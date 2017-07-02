Younger women with older partners 'see reduced chances of having children'

A sugar daddy might not be the best choice of partner for a young woman wanting children, research suggests.

He may be able to provide a lavish lifestyle, but his ageing sperm will reduce the chances of a successful birth - even after IVF.

Scientists who studied live birth rates among couples undergoing fertility treatment found striking evidence of declining success for women partnered by older men.

Women under 30 with male partners aged 40 to 42 were 46% less likely to have a child than those with partners aged 30 to 35.

The effect lessened as women got older, and for those over 40 the age of the male partner made no difference to the chances of success.

Lead researcher Dr Laura Dodge, from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in Boston, US, said: "Our study found an independent effect of male age on the cumulative incidence of live birth.

"Generally, we saw no significant decline in cumulative live birth when women had a male partner the same age or younger.

"Where we see significant decreases in the cumulative incidence of live birth is among women with male partners in the older age bands.

"For women aged 30 to 35, having a partner who is older than they are is associated with approximately 11% relative decreases in cumulative incidence of live birth - from 70% to 64% - when compared to having a male partner within their same age band."

Cumulative live birth rate refers to the chances of a live birth after one or more cycles of IVF treatment.

Previous research has shown that for natural conceptions, increasing male age is associated with reduced pregnancy rates, greater time to pregnancy, and a higher risk of miscarriage.

While women are born with their full complement of eggs men continue to generate sperm as they age, raising the risk of accumulating genetic errors that can affect fertility.

For the study, the scientists analysed data on 7,753 couples seen at a Boston fertility clinic between 2000 and 2014 who were categorised into four age bands - under 30, 30 to 35, 35 to 40 and 40 to 42. Men had an additional age band of 42 and over.

The results, presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (Eshre) in Geneva, Switzerland, showed that female age still had the biggest impact on live birth rates. But for younger women, the increasing age of men was a significant factor.

Dr Dodge said there was little men could do to counteract the effect of age on their sperm.

"Most preconception advice for men focuses on semen quality, though studies suggest that this likely cannot fully ameliorate the effects of male reproductive ageing," she said. "So in the absence of clear evidence of the mechanisms, the best preconception advice we can offer is to maintain a healthy lifestyle."

Commenting on the research, British expert Professor Nick Macklon, from the University of Southampton, said: "I suppose from the social side the value of this is not only in counselling couples about when to move for ART (assisted reproductive technology), it may help women encourage their male partners to get a move on...

"This information provides new insights and reminds us that it takes two to tango. It's not just down to the age of the woman."