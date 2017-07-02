UK winner scoops £87m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticketholder has landed the jackpot of more than £87 million in the EuroMillions draw.

The winner matched five main numbers and two lucky stars to pocket £87,570,000.00 in Friday's competition.

The sum is higher than the £80 million Real Madrid paid to sign footballer Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2009.

The winning numbers were 17, 35, 39, 47 and 50, while the lucky star numbers were 6 and 8.

Six ticketholders, including two from the UK, each won the second prize of £200,047.10.

But these big prizes are some way from being the largest for a UK winner.

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs, North Ayrshire, scooped a £161,653,000 EuroMillions jackpot in July 2011.