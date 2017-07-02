Donald Trump tweets mock video of himself beating up man with CNN logo

President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video of himself beating up a man with a CNN logo over his face.

He is seen tackling the man to the ground before pummeling him as he lies on the floor next to a wrestling ring.

Mr Trump posted the clip with the hashtags "#FraudNewsCNN #FNN" on Sunday.

The modified footage is from WWE's WrestleMania 23, when he featured against WWE head Vince McMahon during a staged "battle of the billionaires" fight.

It is the latest in Mr Trump's ongoing row with the mainstream media and what he describes as "fake news".

It comes a day after Mr Trump defended his use of social media and branded his tweets "modern day presidential".

In a previous tweet he said: "The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media - but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!"

He added: "My use of social media is not Presidential - it's MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Mr Trump "in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence".

CNN responded in a statement: "It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters.

"Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so.

"Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office.

"We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."