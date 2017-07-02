British cyclist dies of heart attack after being hit by car in Romania

A British cyclist has died and two have been injured after being hit by a car in Romania.

A 56-year-old man suffered a fatal heart attack and another was airlifted to hospital in the city of Galati with head and chest injuries after the incident in the east of the country.

A third man was taken to hospital in the nearby city of Tulcea. Both injured men were 60 years old.

Police spokeswoman Amalia Ignatencu told The Associated Press the three Britons were hit by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man on Sunday afternoon near the village of Agighiol.

She said the driver, who "didn't keep his distance" from the cyclists, has been detained for questioning.