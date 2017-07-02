Andy Murray to begin Wimbledon defence against lucky loser

Wimbledon gets under way on Monday with defending champion Andy Murray set to play to a home crowd.

The world number one will begin his defence of the title by playing lucky loser Alexander Bublik, ranked 134.

Bublik failed to make it through qualifying, but was given a place in the main draw after a spot opened up.

Odds on Murray winning the tennis tournament in 2017 lengthened after he lost in the first round of the Aegon Championships.

He also pulled out of two exhibition matches because of a sore hip, but got through three practice sessions on Saturday to ease into the Championships.

Also leading the charge for Brits on Monday is Johanna Konta.

The British number one and potential Wimbledon title contender withdrew from her semi-final at the Aegon Championships with a spine injury.

Fans camping overnight and queuing on Monday will be hoping the rain stays away from SW19 for the first day of play.

The Met Office forecast for the All England Club shows it to be a cloudy day with highs of 22C.