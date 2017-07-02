£1m vowed for security measures at faith institutions after Finsbury Park attack

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has warned those who commit attacks motivated by race, religion or ideology will meet the "full force of the law" as she highlighted an extra £1 million to protect vulnerable faith institutions.

After the Finsbury Park terror attack, Ms Rudd announced the vulnerable faith institution scheme as an extension of the £2.4 million places of worship scheme.

Eligible organisations can now apply for help to provide a range of security measures, such as CCTV, cameras and protective fencing to provide reassurance for their congregations.

Launching the scheme on Sunday, she said: "There is no place for hate crime in this country and anyone who commits an attack motivated by race, religion or ideology will meet the full force of the law.

"People must feel free to practice their faith without fear of violence or abuse, which is why I launched a £2.4 million fund last year to provide protective security to places of worship as part of my Hate Crime Action Plan.

"Many groups have already benefited from funding. But following the tragic attack in Finsbury Park earlier this month I am making another £1 million to provide protection against hate crime to all those who need it."