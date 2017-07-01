Two held in 'murder' inquiry after man found injured in street dies

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found injured on a street.

The 34-year-old was found by a member of the public on Geneva Road, Darlington, at 4.10am on Saturday morning.

He was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Durham Police said two men have been arrested and the parties were known to each other.

A statement said: "A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found in a street.

"Two men were later arrested for murder by armed officers.

"A police presence will remain in the Geneva Road and Pensbury Street areas of the town as inquiries continue.

"No further other suspects are being sought at this time and police can confirm that all parties are known to each other."

Any witnesses or anyone with information has been asked to contact the police on 101.