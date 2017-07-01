Two arrested at Heathrow on suspicion of terrorism

Two men have been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences after landing on a flight from Turkey.

The men, both aged 21, from Leicester and Birmingham, were detained by West Midlands counter-terrorism detectives just after 10am on Saturday.

They are being transported back to the West Midlands for questioning on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts.

The arrests were intelligence-led and there was no immediate threat to the public.