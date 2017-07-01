Jackpot swells to £7.1m after Saturday prize goes unclaimed

There will be an estimated £7.1 million Lotto jackpot on Wednesday after no-one scooped Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 19, 36, 52, 54, 02, 59 and the bonus number was 06.

Set of balls six and draw machine Merlin was used.

No one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball.

There were 63 ticketholders who matched five numbers to win £1,303 each and 3,178 ticketholders who matched four numbers, each pocketing £166.

Another 77,096 ticketholders matched three numbers to each win £25.

One winner scooped the £500,000 Thunderball prize but no one won the £350,000 Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 30, 16, 02, 18, 37 and the Thunderball number was 03.