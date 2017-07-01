Camilla misses out on key exhibit during museum trip

The Duchess of Cornwall was taken on a fruitless trip when she asked to see a museum exhibition about a past relative instrumental in the nation's history.

After opening a major new exhibit at Ottawa's Canadian Museum of History with the Prince of Wales, Camilla mentioned a display about her great-great-great grandfather Sir Allan Napier McNab.

Sir Allan was prime minister of Upper Canada in the 19th century and an important figure in the development of the country which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the formation of modern Canada.

The royal couple will later attend a major celebration in the heart of the capital marking July 1 1867, the day the dominion of Canada was born.

On that day the British North America Act united the British colonies of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick with the province of Canada to form a new nation.

Staff took the Duchess around some of the displays in the new Canadian History Hall but after a few minutes they gave up looking for the display.