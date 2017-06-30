Two men face court over death of 16-year-old girl found in crashed car

Two men are due in court charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl found in a car following a crash.

Jason Burder and Adam King are accused of the manslaughter of Megan Bannister by gross negligence, and are set to appear at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

Burder, 28, of Braunstone Avenue, and 27-year-old King, of Waltham Avenue, both Leicester, were charged after an incident on May 14.

The men were arrested after a crash between a Vauxhall Astra, allegedly being driven by Burder, and a motorbike at around 11.45am.

In a statement issued following her death, relatives of Megan described the Wigston College pupil as "our beautiful, talented, loving daughter and sister" and said their hearts had been "utterly broken".

"The thought of life without Megan is impossible to imagine, and we cannot adequately express in words the sense of numbness and overwhelming grief we feel at her loss," the statement read.