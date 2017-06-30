Charlie Gard's parents spend last days with sick baby son

Charlie Gard's parents are spending their last days with their baby son, having been given more time before his life support is turned off.

The 10-month-old, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, is being cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

The little boy has been at the centre of a lengthy legal battle between his parents, who wanted him to undergo a therapy trial in the US, and specialists at the hospital who said the treatment was experimental and would not help.

Last night a picture of Chris Gard and Connie Yates sleeping on either side of their son in hospital was posted on their Twitter account alongside the hashtags #jesuisCharlieGard #charliesfight #letcharliegohome.

The couple had released an emotional video a day earlier saying they had been told Charlie would die on Friday.

They said they had been denied their final wish to be able to take their son home to die and felt "let down" after losing their legal fight.

The hospital later confirmed it was "putting plans in place for his care". The family is now expected to spend a few more days together, the Daily Mail said.

Charlie's plight has touched many people and the family received donations totalling more than £1.3 million to take him to the US for therapy.

Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia of the Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life issued a statement saying: "Dear Charlie, dear parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates, we are praying for you and with you."

Campaigners have pledged their support to the family on social media using hashtags and blue heart emoticons.

Charlie's parents, both in their 30s and from Bedfont, west London, had asked European court judges in Strasbourg, France, to consider their claim after judges in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in London ruled in favour of GOSH doctors.

But on Tuesday the European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene.

A hospital spokeswoman said on Friday: "Together with Charlie's parents we are putting plans in place for his care, and to give them more time together as a family.

"We would ask you to give the family and our staff some space and privacy at this distressing time."