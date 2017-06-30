Bitter divorce between Mel B and Stephen Belafonte returns to court

Mel B's bitter divorce from Stephen Belafonte will return to court in Los Angeles on Friday.

The ex-Spice Girl previously won a temporary restraining order after arguing her husband has tormented her with physical and mental abuse for years.

A judge ruled that Belafonte could only see their five-year-old daughter Madison at a supervised centre after it was also argued he has links to the porn industry.

The 42-year-old singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown, filed for divorce ‪on March 20‬ citing "irreconcilable differences".

She married the film producer in Las Vegas in June 2007.

Grace Jamra, representing 42-year-old Belafonte, has argued that the allegations were part of "an ongoing smear campaign".

"Mother Teresa does not marry Attila the Hun," she added.

The preliminary hearing will take place in Los Angeles Superior Court ahead of a full divorce hearing scheduled to begin on September 25.