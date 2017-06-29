Women 'could mistake menopause symptoms for side effects of breast cancer drug'

Women taking a drug to help prevent breast cancer may believe it causes side effects which are in fact due to the menopause, research suggests.

A new study found that side effects such as hot flushes, sweats, nausea and low libido may not be down to the drug.

The study echoes research published last December which found that women taking the drug to stop breast cancer recurring also mistakenly thought it caused side effects.

Tamoxifen helps stop cancer returning if taken over the long term and is widely used among women with hormone-positive breast cancers.

It is also taken by women known to be at high risk of developing breast cancer in the future.

Among these women, it cuts the risk of breast cancer by at least 30% and the effects can last 20 years.

But only one in six high-risk women opt to take the drug when it is offered.

Tamoxifen does have known side effects, which include hot flushes, sweats, nausea and low libido.

In the latest study, led by Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), almost 4,000 women were split into two groups, with one group receiving a placebo and the other tamoxifen for five years.

Overall, 69.7% of women managed to adhere to their treatment for at least 4.5 years.

Symptoms that were reported included nausea or vomiting, headaches, hot flushes and gynaecological symptoms, such as irregular bleeding, vaginal dryness and vaginal discharge.

Drop-out rates were highest in the first 12 to 18 months (7.4% on placebo compared with 12.2% on tamoxifen), the research found.

After six months, just over 40% of women reporting nausea and vomiting were not adhering to treatment, regardless of whether they were receiving placebo or tamoxifen.

Co-author of the paper Dr Ivana Sestak from QMUL said: "We found that the association between nausea, vomiting, headaches, hot flushes and gynaecological symptoms and non-adherence to treatment was largely similar between women taking placebo or tamoxifen.

"The greater the severity, the less likely the women were to adhere to their treatment, with the exception of headaches, which were associated with increased non-adherence of 38% only in the placebo group.

"Therefore, this suggests that women may be attributing normally occurring, age-related symptoms, such as those experienced around the time of menopause, to their medication instead."

Co-author Dr Samuel Smith, Cancer Research UK Fellow and University Academic Fellow at the University of Leeds, said: "The fact that there was a relationship between reporting symptoms and non-adherence among women in the placebo group shows that behaviour is being affected by the symptoms, but these symptoms clearly could not have been caused by the drug because it was a placebo."

Other research has shown that around a third of all women on tamoxifen do not take the drug for the recommended five years, with the highest number dropping out in the first 12 months of treatment.

NHS Digital data shows there were 662,264 prescriptions dispensed for tamoxifen in 2015.

The new study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: "Adherence to tamoxifen is a very real issue facing breast cancer treatment.

"If we are to realise the full potential of this crucial option in preventing the disease, we must urgently untangle and address why many women stop taking it too early.

"This important study suggests the confusion of unrelated symptoms with side effects of the drug could well be a factor.

"But it remains imperative that women's concerns about the possible side effects are taken seriously and that they are fully supported to navigate the benefits and risks of taking tamoxifen long term."