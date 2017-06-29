Inquest to open into man's death in Finsbury Park incident

An inquest will be opened later into the death of a grandfather who died at the scene of the Finsbury Park terror attack.

Makram Ali, 51, from Haringey, died of multiple injuries after a van crashed into a group of people near a mosque in north London.

An inquest into his death is due to be opened at St Pancras Coroner's Court on Thursday.

Nine other people were injured in the attack in the early hours of Monday June 19. The area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the time.

Mr Ali, a father-of-six and grandfather-of-two, came to the UK from Bangladesh when he was 10 years old and was said to be a well-known face around Finsbury Park through his regular attendance at worship.

Following his death, a statement from Mr Ali's family read: "We are devastated by the loss of a husband, father, brother and grandfather, Makram Ali, in this tragic event.

"Our father was a quiet, gentle man. He didn't get involved in political or social discussion; he instead took comfort and enjoyment spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, and he was always ready to make a funny joke when you least expected.

"We wish everyone to know what a loving man he was. He spent his whole life without any enemies, choosing a quiet life instead."

Darren Osborne has appeared in court accused of murder and attempted murder over the incident.

The 47-year-old, from Cardiff, is charged with killing Mr Ali and the attempted murder of others at the scene.