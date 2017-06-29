Hospital power cut sees operations rescheduled

A hospital was forced to reschedule operations after a power cut of more than seven hours.

Wishaw General in North Lanarkshire experienced the "power interruption" on Thursday morning at about 8.45am and was left without mains power until 4pm.

The power outage meant one emergency patient was re-directed to Hairmyres Hospital and IT systems were also affected.

The hospital was powered by back-up generators until mains power was restored .

NHS Lanarkshire chief executive Calum Campbell said: "In the interest of patient safety and as a precautionary measure, we took the decision to re-schedule a small number of surgical procedures based on clinical priority.

"The power interruption impacted on our diagnostic and IT systems, which have now been fully restored.

"As a result, some outpatient clinics have been affected and one emergency patient was redirected to Hairmyres Hospital.

"This is in line with our business and emergency continuity plans which worked to good effect.

"All patients affected by the interruption have been rescheduled and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will have caused."