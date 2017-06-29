Acid attack victim describes continuous pain like 'somebody's ironing me 24/7'

An acid attack victim has described the excruciating pain he now suffers, saying it feels like "somebody's ironing me 24/7".

Jameel Muhktar and his cousin Resham Khan were left with life-changing injuries when a man threw acid at them through an open window as they sat in their car at traffic lights in Beckton, London.

The attack on June 21, Miss Khan's 21st birthday, left her and her 37-year-old cousin with serious burns to their faces and upper bodies and requiring hospital treatment.

Miss Khan has reportedly also suffered damage to her left eye and Mr Muhktar was said to have been temporarily placed in a coma.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Mr Muhktar said: "I feel like somebody's ironing me 24/7. They're putting syringes in my stomach every day.

"When I went to the hospital they had to jet-wash me with water to get the acid off. It was excruciating pain. I was screaming like a baby. I'm petrified.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I'm going to be scarred for life. I'm emotionally wrecked. I'm in continuous pain."

He added: "It's definitely a hate crime. I believe it's something to do with Islamophobia. Maybe he's got it in for Muslims because of the things that have been going on lately.

"I don't know if people are trying to retaliate. We're innocent people. We didn't deserve that. I've never seen this guy in my life.

"I don't have any problems with anybody. My cousin is 21, she's a business student. Why would anyone do that to us?"

Mr Muhktar said that when the man knocked on the window and first sprayed the substance, he thought it was a practical joke.

But he then noticed that his cousin was burning, and started to feel himself, his seat and his trainers melting on his body.

Police are hunting John Tomlin, 24, over the "horrendous" attack and the public have been warned not to approach him.

Scotland Yard said Tomlin, who has distinctive tear drop and dagger face tattoos, is around six feet tall and is known to frequent the Canning Town area of the East End.

Detective Superintendent Neil Matthews said: "I would like to reassure the public that our continued focus remains on finding the person responsible for this horrendous act of violence.

"We will continue to progress these inquiries as quickly as humanly possible and fully understand concerns that they should be brought to justice quickly.

"This male should not be approached; instead members of the public should dial 999 if seen."

The attack happened at 9.15am in Tollgate Road and the car drove off before colliding with a fence, police said.

Later that day officers including the Metropolitan Police's territorial support group raided a building in the East End, but no arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe page has so far raised more than £28,000 for the two victims.