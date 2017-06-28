Inquest to open into man's death in Finsbury Park incident

An inquest into the death of a 51-year-old man during the Finsbury Park terror attack will be held on Thursday.

Makram Ali, from Haringey, died of multiple injuries after a van crashed into a group near a mosque in north London.

The inquest is scheduled to be opened at St Pancras Coroner's Court on Thursday.

Nine other people were injured in the attack in the early hours of Monday June 19.

The area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the time.

Darren Osborne has appeared in court accused of murder and attempted murder over the incident.

The 47-year-old, from Cardiff, is charged with killing Mr Ali and the attempted murder of others at the scene.