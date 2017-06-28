Hospital criticised after patients taken off waiting list in 'unsafe' practice

Thousands of patients were removed from a hospital's waiting list in an "unsafe" practice, an independent review has found.

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust hit the headlines earlier this year after a whistleblower claimed staff covered up waiting times figures to avoid being fined.

Now a report obtained by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) says data supplied to regulators by the hospital over four years was not robust and was frequently based on a "best guess" of how many patients were waiting for treatment.

Rules state that patients should start treatment within 18 weeks of referral to a hospital by their GP.

The report, from CPA Consulting, said Kettering was battling historical IT issues on recording its data but that managers did not gather an appropriate overview of how the problems were affecting patients.

To try to "overcome historical problems with data", in 2015 the deputy chief operating officer at the trust and a steering group he chaired came up with six "exclusions" as a way of stripping patients from the existing list.

These exclusions removed "over 30,000 patients from the trust's reporting data every month", with the revised data then submitted to NHS England.

The report said this move, particularly relating to 26,302 patients, was "unsafe". The practice removed patients who had been waiting more than a year to be admitted and those waiting more than 26 weeks for non-admitted care.

The system "believed" these patients had been treated due to an administrative - rather than genuine - "stop the clock", the report said.

The review also said the trust was "at serious risk of excluding real and active patients" through this process.

Investigators also found no evidence that these "exclusions [criteria] were approved by a trust committee".

The study found that other "tactical solutions" implemented since 2006 as the trust readied itself to begin reporting national data from 2008 meant it is "likely" that there have been "unreported patients" waiting more than a year since 2008.

These tactics included using the date a clinician decided to treat the patient as the starting point for the 18-week wait.

The trust has admitted senior managers "failed to act appropriately" to stop patients waiting too long for operations but denies allegations by a former employee that it deliberately manipulated waiting times data.

Trust medical director Andrew Chilton said in a statement to HSJ: "We acknowledge that our attempts to get at a true picture of the size of our waiting list involved filtering of data.

"Data filtering is done to remove patients who are not part of the dataset measured by national referral to treatment time pathways.

"The CPA review found our use of filters - considering our underlying data quality issues - was inappropriate and we stopped using them in December 2015.

"We accept that using filters - when we had underlying data issues - was not appropriate and did not help us establish the true lengths of our waiting lists.

"However, the allegations brought by the former member of staff that this was done to deliberately make our figures look better and to avoid fines from our commissioners for long waiting patients is entirely false."

The trust's statement said Referral to Treatment data had been inaccurate due to "historic failings", which included "inadequate operational management and reporting practices, underinvestment in IT, problems surrounding the implementation of a new computerised patient information system, and insufficient staff training".