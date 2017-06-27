Welsh minister presses Government to increase NHS staff pay

The Welsh Government is supporting growing demands for the 1% cap on NHS pay to be scrapped.

Welsh Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has called on the UK Government to make funds available so health workers in Wales receive "the pay rise they deserve".

He said: "I've today written to the Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt, urging him to make the case to the UK Treasury to remove the cap on pay and make funds available across the UK to allow hard working NHS staff to receive a pay uplift of greater than 1%.

"Yesterday, the UK Government found more than £1 billion to effectively end austerity in Northern Ireland.

"I fully expect them to make money available so that we can give our hardworking health service staff the pay rise they deserve. They deserve nothing less."

Unions representing public sector workers ranging from nurses and council staff to civil servants are stepping up campaigns to end the seven-year cap on pay.