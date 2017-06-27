Support team to help NHS Tayside tackle financial difficulties

A team of troubleshooters has been appointed to help tackle the ongoing financial difficulties faced by NHS Tayside.

The extra support was announced by NHS Scotland chief executive Paul Gray after an independent report called into question the health board's five-year transformation programme.

The report highlighted that NHS Tayside has been unable to operate within its financial resources for the last five years and was unlikely to return to financial balance over the next five.

The health board has projected it will require a further £4 million of Scottish Government support to break even in 2017/18 but the report concluded this was "likely to be an underestimate".

A series of recommendations include a call for NHS Tayside to take "urgent and robust action" to ensure planned savings are achieved.

Mr Gray said the new "transformation support team", to be led by NHS Education Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb, would help the health board implement the recommendations.

He said: "NHS Tayside is taking steps to improve patient care and achieve financial balance through its five-year transformation programme.

"However, what is clear today is that the board will benefit from assistance to achieve the pace of change required.

"I have therefore decided to put in place a senior-level team with specific expertise in finance, HR and planning who will work alongside NHS Tayside's executive team to support the implementation of the required scale of change required across the organisation.

"Today's recommendations by the assurance advisory group are important.

"They are wide-ranging and they must be implemented in full if NHS Tayside is to succeed.

"I have requested an initial response to the report from the board within a fortnight."

NHS Tayside chair Professor John Connell added: "There are no concerns in the report in relation to the quality of care delivered to our patients, their families and our local communities each and every day, and we would reassure them that safe and effective person-centred care remains at the heart of all that we do and that will not change.

"Many of the issues that we face are long-standing.

"However, the assurance advisory group has recognised that our transformation programme has begun to tackle some of the key areas and there is no doubt that the board will benefit from additional expertise.

"For this reason, we welcome the transformation support team that the Scottish Government has put in place to work alongside us as we accelerate our transformation plans."

The team will also include NHS Grampian finance director Alan Gray, NHS Lothian e xecutive director of nursing Alex McMahon and NHS Fife d irector of human resources Barbara Anne Nelson.

The independent advisory group, led by Professor Sir Lewis Ritchie, will review progress on its recommendations at the end of September and again at the end of December.