Nine hospital trusts found to have cladding similar to Grenfell Tower

Nine hospital trusts have been identified as using cladding that is similar to that involved in the Grenfell Tower fire.

NHS Improvement is now offering intensive support to these trusts as further checks are carried out.

The trusts have been listed as "category one" for risk, meaning they have buildings that are over two storeys, that are used by staff and inpatients, and which have cladding similar to that on Grenfell Tower.

A spokesman from NHS Improvement said it was supporting trusts after concerns about how much capacity local fire services have for the checks.

It is now helping trusts complete the checks.

He said: "Following feedback from trusts regarding the capacity of some local fire services, we are now focusing our efforts on a number of trusts who appear to need more rapid and intensive support in the shorter term to complete these essential safety checks.

"All other trusts will be required to complete these safety checks as soon as possible and further information on timelines will be released to trusts in due course.

"We are continuing to support trusts as they work toward completing these checks in a short timeframe."

The story was first reported by the Health Service Journal (HSJ).