Finsbury Park terror attack suspect due in court

A 47-year-old man held over the Finsbury Park terror attack is due to appear at the Old Bailey today.

Darren Osborne was detained by the Metropolitan Police after an incident outside a north London mosque in the early hours of last Monday.

One man died and nine other people were taken to hospital after the van crashed into the area, which was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the nearby mosque.

Osborne, from Cardiff, is charged with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder.