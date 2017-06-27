Child sexual abuse inquiry cost more than £20m in the last year

The public inquiry into child sexual abuse cost more than £20 million in the last year, new figures show.

Data from the last financial year shows the former head of the probe racked up expenses in excess of £41,000 in addition to her six-figure salary.

Dame Lowell Goddard rocked the national inquiry with her resignation last August, after which she called for the process to be overhauled.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said in its report that she received costs for rent and utilities, including flights for her and her family to and from New Zealand, as set out in her terms.

Spending for the wide-reaching probe, which began its public evidence hearings earlier this year, dipped considerably below its budget, racking up £20.8 million out of £30.9 million allocated.

This included more than £9 million on staff, £5 million on legal costs and £1.4 million on safeguarding for victims and survivors.

The IICSA endured a turbulent year after the departure of Dame Lowell, with victims' groups withdrawing support as recently as this month.

Professor Alexis Jay took the helm in the wake of Dame Lowell's departure, earning a salary of £118,360.

She has so far been paid more than £34,000 and claimed £9,506 in expenses from a budget of around £30,000.

There are currently 13 arms to the inquiry, scrutinising areas of public life ranging from local authorities to Westminster for child-protection failings.