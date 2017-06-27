Cancer charity 'disappointed' after waiting-times targets missed

Cancer charities have called for urgent progress on waiting-times as new figures reveal key targets have been missed again.

Macmillan Cancer Support said it was "disappointed" with the latest statistics while Cancer Research UK said they painted an "all too familiar picture".

Only 88.1% of patients with an urgent referral for a suspicion of cancer started treatment within 62 days between January and March, falling short of the Scottish Government's target of 95%.

The standard was met by only two health boards - NHS Dumfries and Galloway and NHS Lanarkshire.

A separate target for 95% of patients to wait no more than 31 days from decision to treat to first cancer treatment was almost met (94.9%).

Janice Preston, h ead of Macmillan in Scotland, said: "We are disappointed that once again the cancer targets have been missed. The target has now been missed for over four years.

"Waiting for the results of tests or to start treatment can cause real distress to people with cancer and their families at a time when they are at their most vulnerable."

Gregor McNie, Cancer Research UK's senior public affairs manager in Scotland, said: "It's clear some patients in Scotland are still waiting far too long for diagnosis and treatment, which is sadly an all too familiar picture.

"The repeated failure to meet cancer waiting-times targets is a clear indication the health service in Scotland isn't coping with increased demand.

"There is a huge variation in the performance between health board areas. As part of the ongoing review of cancer waiting times, all opportunities should be explored to minimise this inequality.

"It's crucial we see fast progress to ensure no-one is left waiting too long."

The figures were released the day after Health Secretary Shona Robison announced £2.85 million to help reduce waiting times for cancer patients.