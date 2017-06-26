Police hold man on suspicion of raping girl, four

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a four-year-old girl.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to an address in Littleton Road, Salford, at shortly after 4.30am on Monday following reports of a disturbance.

A 21-year-old was held on suspicion of rape and was taken into custody.

The force said: "The girl and her family are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 321 of 26/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.